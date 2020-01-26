|
Thomas V. Fiorino
Poughkeepsie - Thomas V. Fiorino, 92, of the City of Poughkeepsie passed away on January 24, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born on May 14, 1927 in Poughkeepsie, NY the son of Emilio & Assunta Ciaccio Fiorino. His first wife Marjorie Sparer passed away in 1990 and his second wife, Reita Baird passed away in 2009.
Tom was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY as an Assembler for 35 years and retired in 1987. He was an accomplished Pianist having graduated from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Survivors include his sons: Timothy A. Fiorino of Boston, MA. David P. Fiorino of Reading, Vermont; Thomas F. Fiorino of Dedham, MA and a brother: Benny (Gert) Fiorino of Loveland, Col. Granddaughters include: Giana, Allison, Nicole and Kayley. He was predeceased by a daughter: Cynthia Fiorino; sisters: Edith Fiorino, Florence Fiorino and a brother: John Fiorino
There are no calling hours. Graveside Services will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30PM at the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: National Association for the Blind, Jewish Guild for the Blind or American Federation for the Blind.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020