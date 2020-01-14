Resources
Thomas V. Lane

1/9/1944 - 1/14/2003

If I could have one wish come true I'd ask of God in prayer to let me have just one more day to show how much I care. If love could reach to heaven's shore I'd quickly come for you. My heart would build a bridge of love, one wide enough for two. But, this i know, the day will come when we will never part. Until that day we meet again I'll keep you in my heart.

All our love always and forever -

Betty, Christopher, Mary, Maura, Rowan, Daniel and Rachael
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
