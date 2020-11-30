1/
Thomas Wagner
SALT POINT - Thomas R. Wagner, an avid sportsman, patient farmer, skilled mechanic, known for his contagious laugh and mischievous grin, passed away at his home in Salt Point, NY on November 22, 2020 at the age of 43.

Tommy was born on July 28, 1977 to the late Thomas R. "Butch" Wagner and Karen Wagner -Hahn, who survives in Pleasant Valley.

Tommy loved to be outside, camping, fishing or just soaking up nature. He'll tell you he loved to hunt, and really that meant he loved to fall asleep resting against a tree, able to take a moment for himself. He was always ready to try new things and teach the things he knew to others. He loved to cook and be surrounded by his friends and family.

Tommy graduated from Arlington High School in 1996, and was a certified diesel mechanic. He loved to have his hands in any type of machine or engine and was exceptionally skilled. He spent time riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and snowmobiles, enjoying his time outside and pushing the limits of what he was riding. He built a Chevy Nova and was proud of his

accomplishments. Tommy always put everyone else before himself. He was the first one to help someone, and rarely asked for help for himself. He was honest and loyal and lived his life with great integrity.

He had a huge heart and gave selflessly of himself to everyone he loved.

Thomas ran his own business, TRW Enterprises. He was a welder, and a talented fabricator. He also plowed snow and cared for each of his customers. "Tagger" was also an essential asset to Hahn Farm for the past 30 years where he lived and worked managing every aspect of the farm.

Although Tommy was a hard worker, he will leave his biggest mark on the lives of the people he loved. He protected everyone he loved and gave tirelessly to them.

Tommy is survived by his brother Richard Wagner and his wife, Caitlin, and his niece and nephew Charlotte and Jacob. His aunts and uncle include Heidi Lind, Robert Kompel, Dawn Lemos and Jean McArthur.

Tommy is also survived by his life partner whom he adored, Deanna Mancuso and her children whom he loved as his own, Andrew and Alex. Tommy could always be found with Andrew at his side, teaching him everything he could. He was a mentor, a friend, a protector, a father to both boys and loved them dearly. He also leaves behind his cherished dogs, Jack, Hunter and Bella.

Plans for a remembrance and celebration of the life he loved will take place at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
