Thomas Walter Wade
Hyde Park - On Wednesday November 4, 2020, Thomas W. Wade, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully at the age of 83.
Mr. Wade was born in Port Washington, NY on May 27, 1937, the youngest of six children to William W. Wade and Mary Ellen McHugh, both of whom immigrated from Ireland. Mr. Wade graduated from St. Mary's High School in Manhasset, NY and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science from Manhattan College and his Master's degree from Hofstra University.
Tom married his wife of 57 years, Ann Farrell Wade, on June 22, 1963 at St. Mary's Church in Manhasset, NY.
Tom began his career teaching and coaching at St. Mary's High School in Manhasset, NY. Tom and Ann came to Hyde Park in 1963 when he accepted his first position at Marist College as Head Basketball Coach and Assistant Director of Admissions. He remained at Marist College for the next two decades serving as Dean of Students and Director of Development. Tom and Ann have enjoyed the privilege of being life-long members of the Marist College community. In 1983, Mr. Wade began his own consulting firm, Wade Associates, a comprehensive management consulting firm. He was Chairman of the Board for Mid-Hudson Pattern for Progress, Chairman of the Board for Dutchess County United Way and Board Member for both United Way of New York State and Dutchess County Economic Development Corporation. Mr. Wade also proudly served as member of the Board of Directors of Rhinebeck Bank. Throughout his career, he enjoyed teaching, coaching and mentoring students and younger professionals beginning their careers.
A devout Catholic, Tom was an active communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park. He was also an avid sports fan and could often be spotted at various Marist College sporting events. He was at his happiest when the family would gather at his home for a simple Sunday meal and annual holiday gatherings.
Mr. Wade is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Farrell Wade, his sister, Helen Baumann of Wantagh, NY, his sister-in-law and husband, Mary and Jim Brown of Norwood, MA, and sisters-in-law, Jeanie Morris of Indian Wells, CA and Anna May Wade of Brentwood, NY, and his children, Kevin Wade (Erin) of Red Hook, NY, Patti Stickley (Tim) of Goshen, NY, Mary Beth Wade of Champaign, IL, Tara Cimorelli (Mike) of Hyde Park, NY and his eleven grandchildren, Maddie and Wade Schacht, Thomas, Julia, and Meaghan Stickley, Jack, Mya, Kate and Shea Cimorelli, and Mackenzie and Brady Wade, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Wade, Eileen (Pat) Senning, William (Billy) Wade, John Wade and brothers-in-law, Hank Baumann, Bill Senning, Tom Farrell, and Jack Farrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marist Brothers Fund at maristbr.org
or P.O. Box 250, Worth, Illinois 60482.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, November 8th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, November 9th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Masks will be required, and proper COVID safety precautions will be observed.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.