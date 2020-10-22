Tibor Megyeri
Dover Plains - Tibor Megyeri, 76, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Megyeri was a stationary engineer at the Wassaic Developmental Center for 28 years retiring in 2007. He was also a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains.
Born on May 28, 1944 in Hungary, he was the son of the late Jano and Margaret (Meuko) Megyeri. On February 22, 1969 in New York, NY he married Irene Erdos who survives at home. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, Attila Megyeri and his wife, Georgette Szenasi, of New Milford, CT and Michael Megyeri and his wife, Kimberly, of Bristol, TN. He is also survived by a sister, Margaret of Hungary and three grandchildren, Madison Megyeri, Kayleen Soper and Adam Brown.
Funeral services will be private. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com