Timothy A. DeCarlo
Hopewell Jct., NY - Timothy A. DeCarlo, 52, a life-long Beacon resident and recently of Hopewell Junction, passed away on July 13, 2020 at St. Luke's-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was born in Beacon, NY on November 20, 1967, son of William and Patricia (Ketcham) DeCarlo. Timothy was a graduate of Beacon High School, Class of 1985.
Tim was passionate about being a fireman from an early-age, he joined his father in the Beacon Engine Fire Co. 1 and currently was a Life-Member. Tim had also joined the Castle Point VA Fire Department, he was a former-Chief with over-25 years in the department.
Tim was an avid NY Yankees fan and NASCAR fan; he enjoyed 4-wheeling and the company of his family & friends.
Along with his beloved parents Bill and Patricia DeCarlo; he is survived by his son and daughter, Timothy Victor DeCarlo, Anastasia DeCarlo, and his former wife Amy DeCarlo. Tim is also survived by his 3 brothers: William C. DeCarlo, Harry A. (Joyce) DeCarlo and Robert J. DeCarlo; and several of nieces, nephews & a host of many friends.
His Family & Friends will gather on Friday, July 17th from 4-8PM at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Graveside Service will be held for the family Saturday, July 18th at St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon.
In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with N.Y.S Regulations & Guidelines; social distancing is required, capacity is limited, masks must be worn while gathered at the funeral home and cemetery. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of Tim, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com