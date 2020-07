Timothy A. DeCarloHopewell Jct., NY - Timothy A. DeCarlo, 52, a life-long Beacon resident and recently of Hopewell Junction, passed away on July 13, 2020 at St. Luke's-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was born in Beacon, NY on November 20, 1967, son of William and Patricia (Ketcham) DeCarlo. Timothy was a graduate of Beacon High School, Class of 1985.Tim was passionate about being a fireman from an early-age, he joined his father in the Beacon Engine Fire Co. 1 and currently was a Life-Member. Tim had also joined the Castle Point VA Fire Department, he was a former-Chief with over-25 years in the department.Tim was an avid NY Yankees fan and NASCAR fan; he enjoyed 4-wheeling and the company of his family & friends.Along with his beloved parents Bill and Patricia DeCarlo; he is survived by his son and daughter, Timothy Victor DeCarlo, Anastasia DeCarlo, and his former wife Amy DeCarlo. Tim is also survived by his 3 brothers: William C. DeCarlo, Harry A. (Joyce) DeCarlo and Robert J. DeCarlo; and several of nieces, nephews & a host of many friends.His Family & Friends will gather on Friday, July 17th from 4-8PM at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Graveside Service will be held for the family Saturday, July 18th at St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon.In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with N.Y.S Regulations & Guidelines; social distancing is required, capacity is limited, masks must be worn while gathered at the funeral home and cemetery. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of Tim, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com