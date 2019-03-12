|
Timothy A. Swart
Pine Plains, NY - Timothy Allan Swart passed away the evening of March 9, 2019, surrounded by family, at the age of 61.
He was born on March 22, 1957, the son of Helen and Donald Swart, and was raised in Pine Plains, NY.
Tim was predeceased by his son Christopher; wife Cynthia; parents Helen and Donald Swart and sister Tammy Athanas.
He is survived by wife Joan, daughters and sons Andrea Swart and her partner Scott Coultas, Danielle Swart-Detweiler and her husband Phillip Detweiler, David McGhee and his partner Meghan O'Connor and Matthew McGhee and his partner Danielle Olson, sister Tracy Hubbard, grandchildren Juliana McGhee, Matthew McGhee, Axel Olson, Jackson Coultas, Maggie Egan, Molly Egan and Kassidy Hoag, co-grandparent Della Coultas, as well as many beloved relatives and friends.
Tim was a lifelong caregiver, having worked for the Wassaic Developmental Center and the Red Hook Day Habilitation Center from 1976 until his retirement in 2012. Throughout his tenure and after, he was highly regarded as a beloved caregiver, co-worker and friend. After his retirement from the state, Tim worked as a caretaker for the grounds of the Evergreen Cemetery where he was consistently praised for his loving care and respect of the grounds.
Tim was fortunate to have experienced love twice in life. Tim married Cynthia in 1977. Together in love, they began and raised their family in Pine Plains, until her untimely passing in 1989. Widowed at a young age, Tim once again found the love of a lifetime with Joan, whom he married in 1991. Together and resilient through all of life's challenges, Tim and Joan have lived life to the fullest, celebrating their children, and especially grandchildren and creating memories that will outlast his lifetime.
Tim will be forever remembered as a pillar of strength to all who knew him. He was quick to smile and laugh and has made indelible memories on the hearts of all who knew him. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, proud Papa to his grandchildren and loyal friend.
Family and friends are invited to call at Peck and Peck Funeral Home in Pine Plains, NY, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 7 PM on Thursday evening with Rev. William Mayhew officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019