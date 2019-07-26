|
Timothy G. Campbell
Beekman - Timothy G. Campbell, 58, an area resident for 15 years and formerly of Mahopac and the Bronx, died on July 24, 2019 at his home.
Born in Manhattan on August 11, 1960, he was the son of Bridget (Daly) Campbell and the late Patrick Campbell. Tim was employed as a Mason Tenders Laborer with Local #79 in Manhattan. He enjoyed golfing at Dogwood Knolls Golf Course and had been a Golf Pro at the Garrison Golf Club.
In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by his wife, Kathy (Craven) Campbell; his sister, Maureen Campbell; his brother, Patrick Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Patrick Campbell on September 24, 2017; and his brother, Brian Campbell.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 11:30am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 26, 2019