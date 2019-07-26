Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Denis Church
602 Beekman Road
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy G. Campbell


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy G. Campbell Obituary
Timothy G. Campbell

Beekman - Timothy G. Campbell, 58, an area resident for 15 years and formerly of Mahopac and the Bronx, died on July 24, 2019 at his home.

Born in Manhattan on August 11, 1960, he was the son of Bridget (Daly) Campbell and the late Patrick Campbell. Tim was employed as a Mason Tenders Laborer with Local #79 in Manhattan. He enjoyed golfing at Dogwood Knolls Golf Course and had been a Golf Pro at the Garrison Golf Club.

In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by his wife, Kathy (Craven) Campbell; his sister, Maureen Campbell; his brother, Patrick Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Patrick Campbell on September 24, 2017; and his brother, Brian Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 11:30am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.

Memorial donations may be made to a . Please visit Tim's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now