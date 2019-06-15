Timothy J. McCormack



Clinton Corners - Timothy J. McCormack, 58 of Clinton Corners, New York passed away on June 10, 2019 to be reunited with his mother and father in Heaven.



Timmy was born on March 8, 1961 in Poughkeepsie, New York at Vassar Brothers Hospital to Thomas J. McCormack and Anne King McCormack. Timmy graduated from Arlington High School in 1980 where he excelled in football and rowed crew. He resided on Upton Lake in the house that he loved, where he spent every childhood summer with family and friends.



Timmy was an experienced helicopter and fixed wing pilot for 20 years and was certified as a flight instructor. He was the Past Chief of East Clinton Fire Department. He served 10 years, which was the longest sitting Chief in the history of the district. Timmy was also a member of the LaGrange Fire Department. Prior to being a pilot, Timmy started his work experience working side by side with his father at the Main Grill in the City of Poughkeepsie.



Timmy is survived by his brother, Michael TJ McCormack (Susan) of LaGrange, brother Dr. William Swart (Eileen) of Newburgh, the love of his life Dawn Curry Costello of Clinton Corners, nephews Thomas W. McCormack, Jonathan P. McCormack, Justin Swart and niece Dr. Jennifer Mataraza. There is a niece: Alexandra Nakutavicius & Nephew: Nicholas Nakutavicius. Timmy is also survived by many cousins and beloved friends.



Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Fire company services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dutchess Community College Foundation "Timothy J. McCormack Scholarship Fund". Please visit https://1406.thankyou4caring.org/McCormack Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 15 to June 17, 2019