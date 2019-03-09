Timothy Leed



FISHKILL - Timothy M. Leed, a lifelong area resident, passed away on March 6, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was 65.



Born in Newburgh on June 29, 1953, Timothy was the son of the late Ralph and Macy Irene (Bowling) Leed.



He worked as an IT Specialist and was a certified member of the Apple Consultants Network. In addition to his fondness for pets and animals, Timothy also enjoyed fishing and photography. He was part of the Save Wiccopee Movement, a local organization dedicated to the natural & historic preservation of his hometown.



He is survived by his lifelong partner, Nancy Speary at home; Nancy's children and their spouses, Brian and Jackie Speary, Keri and Jim Papa, and Jon and Kristen Speary; grandchildren; his sister, Patti Fichera and her husband Frank of Medford, NJ; and 2 nieces and 6 nephews. Timothy is also survived by his "fur babies", his dog, Hershey and cats, Charlotte and Foggy.



In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Ralph Leed, Jr. and Jonathan Leed.



Donations may be made to Albany Medical Center Foundation PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12205 for Sarcoidosis Research.



Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary