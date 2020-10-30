Timothy Pat Millard
Highland - Timothy Pat Millard, 75, of Highland, answered God's call to come home Wednesday, October 28th, peacefully at home with his forever love and best friend, 'Ginny', by his side.
Born March 29, 1945 in Oneonta, he was the son of the late and beloved Theodore H. Mastro who died tragically when Tim was 10 months old. Raised by his mother, Elizabeth Townsend Mastro and adopted father William L. Millard in Poestenkill, NY he was a local Hudson Valley resident since 1967.
On June 25, 1966 in Averill Park, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Virginia Braman.
Passionate about soccer and music, Tim attended and graduated from SUNY New Paltz with an Elementary Education degree. He spent three decades teaching in the Hyde Park Central School District, most of which he spent teaching with a dynamic group of educators he called friends at Ralph R Smith Elementary. He enjoyed sports with colleagues, composing music for the band program, and creating moments of celebration and laughter through skits and sketches.
Tim's greatest passions were his faith and family. He and his wife, Ginny, were heavily involved in the local church community. Leaders in ministries of teaching, caring and service; they had a heart for walking with and caring for others. They became avid supporters and lay leaders of the Tres Dias Christian Ministry. After retiring from teaching he earned his doctorate in theology and became a local pastor. He is the founder of Bridge builders Community Church in Hyde Park.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by his three married children and their spouses, whom he loved: Timothy T Millard (Kym), Matthew L Millard (Amy) and Leanne E Lang (Lance); five beloved grandchildren: Alaina, Blake, Mikayla, Brooke and Elizabeth; brother, Theodore H. Millard; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and burial in the Natural Burial Ground at Rhinebeck Cemetery will be followed at a future date with an open memorial service and celebration of life.
Timothy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to be made to Bridge Builders Community Church, PO Box 887, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.myhomechurchhp.com
)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence,please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.