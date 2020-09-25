Timothy Schaffer
Bedford Hills -
Timothy S. Schaffer, 57, of Bedford Hills, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt Kisco, NY.
Born on March 25, 1963, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of Violet Moore Schaffer of Tivoli and the late Donald Schaffer, Sr.
Currently and for many years, Tim worked as the Parts Manager with Marchese Chevrolet in Fort Montgomery, NY. Previously he worked in the same position at Ruge's in Rhinebeck and at M & S Chevrolet.
Tim enjoyed, and was an accomplished builder of model planes and ships, and his extensive knowledge of history was well known. He also was an avid animal lover and collector of Craftsman tools.
In addition to his loving mother, Violet of Tivoli, NY, he is survived by his longtime companion Dawn Ferris of Bedford Hills, NY; his brothers, Donald Schaffer, Jr of Tivoli, NY, and Ronald Schaffer of Fayetteville, NC; Dawn's children, Russell Partelow, and Robert (Krystal Marie) Partelow; along with extended family, colleagues and friends.
A sister, Sharon Goodrich, predeceased him.
Funeral services and interment in Red Church Cemetery in Tivoli were held on Friday.
Memorial donations may be made in Tim's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
.