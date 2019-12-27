|
Timothy Veach, Jr.
Staatsburg, NY - Timothy Veach, Jr., 17, of Staatsburg, passed away, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
Born on June 25, 2002, in Poughkeepsie, he was the Son of the late Timothy Veach, Sr. and Marcia Fassino Veach. His mother survives at home.
Timothy was a student at Abilities First in Poughkeepsie.
He is survived by his mother, Marcia, his three brothers, Anthony and Gian Veach of Staatsburg and Damian Veach of Bainbridge; uncle, Joe Fassino, aunt Jolene Fassino; grandfather Woodstock Joe Fassino of Poughkeepsie; Aunt Rhiana Fassino of Red Hook; uncle Tom and aunt Terri Veach of Hyde Park; uncle Eddie and aunt Anna Veach of Lake City, FL; and cousins Alex, Zach, and Brianna Veach of Hyde Park and many more.
Along with his father Timothy, he was also predeceased by his maternal grandmother Anne Fassino; and his paternal grandparents Tom and Elizabeth Veach.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 PM, and 6 to 7:30 PM, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 PM with the Rev. Arlene Dawber, officiating.
Cremation and burial of his ashes will take place at the convenience of the family.
Timothy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to: Abilites First, 167 Myers Corners Road, Suite 202, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or www.abilitiesfirstny.org/make-an-impact/donate/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019