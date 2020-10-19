Tionne Shemaine Hyman



On Sunday October 4, 2020, God opened his arms to welcome Tionne Shemaine Hyman home.



Tionne was born March 28, 2003 in Poughkeepsie NY, where she was a life-long resident. Tionne was a very happy and loving teenager with lots of love and smiles for everyone. She enjoyed the company of family, friends and Nurses. Tionne was dedicated to God on November 20, 2004 at Trinity Temple SDA of Poughkeepsie. She attended most Saturday worships with Grandmother and Nurse. Tionne was a student of Abilities First Inc. School. Here she made many friends and staff grew to adore her personality and spirit.



Tionne leaves to mourn her mother Rachelle Jennings (Ephriem) of Salemburg, NC; her father, Dain Hyman of Poughkeepsie, NY; her caregiver and grandmother, Merl Hyman, grandmother, Gail Wright; grandfathers, Felix Hyman and Courtney Peart all of Poughkeepsie, NY; Five sisters Ashlee Layne, Michalia Hyman, Dainelle Hyman, Nyelle Hyman, Nymirah Hyman all of Poughkeepsie, NY; two brothers, Shavon Layne of Killeen, TXand Jakim Payton of Salemburg, NC and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephew and friends.



The family would like to thank the Abilities First School for helping Tionne with her educational learning, therapies and developmental skills. Also, for their care and support. Many thanks to the Nurses of Unlimited Care for the care given to Tionne during her illness.



Tionne will have a Walk Through 10:00-11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Beacon Light Tabernacle SDA, 1568 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls, NY. Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-452-2894 or 452-6143.









