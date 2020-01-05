|
Todd Eaton
Wappingers Falls - Todd Jason Eaton, 49, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2020.
Born on February 12, 1970 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Elaine (Marcantonio) Eaton and the late Dennis Eaton. Todd graduated from John Jay High School in 1988 and the University of Michigan in 1992. Todd turned his artistic nature and ability to find the hidden beauty in the surroundings of our daily lives, into a budding career as a photographer. That same innate artistic ability shined through in Todd's passion for music (later in his life as a member of the band "The Eli Mannings") and his custom wood working. He was also an avid traveler, leveraging trips to countless international destinations to capture their beauty through the lens of his camera. Through his many travels, which also allowed him to live throughout the US, Todd formed everlasting friendships with many amazing individuals who filled his heart and accompanied him as he enjoyed the peacefulness and comradery of riding his motorcycle, playing music, cooking, and camping. Most of all, he loved his entire family, cherishing his role as the funny uncle to his nieces Ainsley and Campbell, and being a loving companion to his beloved dogs.
In addition to his mother, Todd is also survived by his brother, Kraig Eaton and his wife Katharine of Glen Mills, PA; his nieces, Ainsley and Campbell Eaton; and his cousins. While his passing was sudden and unexpected - his memory will live on forever in those who love him.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 10, from 2-4pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. There will be a Funeral Service at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Todd's name to a mental health . A few options include:
• Mental Health America (mhanational.org)
• Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org)
• National Institute of Mental Health (nimh.nih.gov)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020