Todd S. Messinger
Todd S. Messinger

Delmar - Todd S.Messinger, 46, passed away peacefully December 3. Born in Poughkeepsie, he is the son of Steven and Patricia Messinger of Delmar.

Todd was a graduate of Arlington High School. He enjoyed watching Pro football, listening to music and audiobooks and discussing politics. Todd loved to travel with his family, especially to Fenwick Island, Myrtle Beach, Florida and historic sites such as Gettysburg, Jefferson Monticello, Washington D.C. and the Wright Brothers Museum at Kittyhawk.

He was a true patriot, with a passion for American history.

Todd is predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents, uncle Joseph Provenzon, and beloved dog Ginger.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Tami (Brink) Hartman, niece and nephew Maggie and Andrew Hartman, aunts Karen Provenzon and Nancy Levine, and uncles David Byrnes and John Byrnes as well as a host of cousins and his dog Franklin.

A visitation will be held Tuesday December 8th from 3pm-5pm with a service at 5pm at New Comer Funerals & Cremations, 343 New Karner Road Colonie NY 12205.

Interment will take place Wednesday December 9th at 11am at Montrepose Cemetery, 75 Montrepose Avenue, Kingston NY

Social distance practices will be in effect, chapel size is restricted to current NYS guidelines and masks are required in the building.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
DEC
8
Service
05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
DEC
9
Interment
11:00 AM
Montrepose Cemetery
