Toini Kanninen



Hopewell Junction - Toini M. Kanninen, 93, a East Fishkill resident since 1955, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.



Born on January 31, 1926 in Nilsia, Finland, Toini was the daughter of Eerkki and Ida (Ruotsalainen) Ollikainen. On July 12, 1953 in Fitchburg, MA, Toini married Veli Kanninen who predeceased her on February 18, 2011.



Toini was a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran and member of Lomala Civic Association since 1958. She was a Master's cross-country ski champion, and enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Eric Kanninen and his wife Melody of Fishkill, Krista Greer and her husband Stephen of Millbrook; her grandchildren, Nicholas Kanninen, Amber, Sonja-Liisa, Satu and Ethan Greer; and her siblings, Anni Martikainen of Finland and Usko Ollikainen of Finland.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 7-9pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 Route 52, Fishkill followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, 12601. Please visit Toini's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary