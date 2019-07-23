Services
1945 - 2019
Toni Depolito Obituary
Toni Depolito

POUGHKEEPSIE - Toni J. Depolito, 73, a resident of Poughkeepsie, died on July 20, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She previously lived in Otisville, Haverstraw, and Garnerville.

Born on October 5, 1945 in Dallas, TX, Toni was the daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy "Toni" (Flatt) Collendrina.

She is survived by her son Jaimes Paolini and his wife Renee of Bellport, Long Island and daughter Kelli Condon and her husband Jim of Fishkill; her grandchildren, Heather Pragel, Michael Paolini, Hayley Paolini, and John "JJ" Paolini; her great-grandchildren, Heath, Ellery, Kaius, and Camden; her sisters, Judy Wamsley and her husband Joe and Margie Sands; and many nieces and nephews.

Toni was predeceased by her husband, James F. Depolito; her son, John "Eddy" Paolini; her grandson, Jaimes Paolini; and her brother Orbie Joe Collendrina.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will follow at 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.

Donations may be made in Toni's memory to the Vassar Warner Home. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 23, 2019
