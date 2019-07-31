|
|
Tonio Cappiello
Poughkeepsie - On Tuesday July 26, 2019 Tonio Cappiello, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife Manuela (Feijoo) Cappiello, of 48 years, daughter Romina Pardovich, son Leandro Cappiello and daughter-in-law Renee Cappiello, grandchildren, John, Jesse, Jackson and Preston, brother Vincent Cappiello, nieces, nephews and a host of extended family members and friends that he loved very much.
Tonio was born June 9, 1950 in Italy to Maria and Miguel Cappiello. In 1953, at the age of 3, his family migrated to Argentina, where he met and married the love of his life Manuela.
He was known for his wisdom, infectious smile, being a hard-working family man, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets and spending time with his family.
Tonio worked for Phoenix Electronics for 30 years.
Tonio was preceded in death by his father Miguel, mother Maria and brother Juan.
Funeral services will be held at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Tonio's name to: Great Strides-Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Preston Straight: Preston's Perseverance at fightcf.cff.org. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 31, 2019