Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church i
Marlboro, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Puglisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Puglisi


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tony Puglisi Obituary
Tony Puglisi

Highland - Tony Puglisi, 73, a longtime resident of Highland, San Juan Peurto Rico and Rome, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, on April 18, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.

Tony for many years, sold sports and exotic cars. It was truly his passion.

He was also an avid cook, an incredible electrician, plumber, tile layer, and carpenter. All these talents he learned on his own over the years.

Tony was born in Sicily, Italy. The son of the late Alesio and Concetta Amaradio Puglisi.

Just shy of 41 years of marriage, he married the love of his life, Dina Stoppini. They married twice. On June 24, 1978 in Italy and August 20, 1978 at their home in Highland.

Survivors include his wife, Dina Stoppini of Highland, his sister, Matilda Puglisi of Rome, and several cousins in Italy.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, April 22nd, from 4-7 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd, 11:00 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Marlboro.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now