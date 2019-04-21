|
Tony Puglisi
Highland - Tony Puglisi, 73, a longtime resident of Highland, San Juan Peurto Rico and Rome, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, on April 18, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.
Tony for many years, sold sports and exotic cars. It was truly his passion.
He was also an avid cook, an incredible electrician, plumber, tile layer, and carpenter. All these talents he learned on his own over the years.
Tony was born in Sicily, Italy. The son of the late Alesio and Concetta Amaradio Puglisi.
Just shy of 41 years of marriage, he married the love of his life, Dina Stoppini. They married twice. On June 24, 1978 in Italy and August 20, 1978 at their home in Highland.
Survivors include his wife, Dina Stoppini of Highland, his sister, Matilda Puglisi of Rome, and several cousins in Italy.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, April 22nd, from 4-7 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd, 11:00 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Marlboro.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 21, 2019