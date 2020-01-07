|
Torrance (Terry) Stuart
Torrance (Terry) Stuart, 75, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2019.
Terry was born March 2, 1944, on the island of Aruba and immigrated to Queens, NY in 1960. He graduated from Andrew Jackson H.S. and received a BA in Accounting from Queens College.
Terry was employed by Mt. Sinai, Brookdale, and Queens Hospitals, and by Dutchess County Dept. of Mental Hygiene for 20 years until retirement in 2008. In his spare time, he loved to travel, fish, bowl, and be a restaurant connoisseur. He was creative with his gadgets and was very handy in fixing things and coming up with ingenious ways to solve problems around the house.
Terry leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Lucia (Lu) of 54 years; daughter, Nicole; son, Jay (Tracy); brothers, Roy (Rosa), Ralph (Esther), and Denis (Neater); sisters-in-law, Iona, Greta Gittens, and Sylvia Collymore (David), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Terry was predeceased by his parents, Muriel and Laurie McDonald Stuart and 3 brothers, Leo (Monique), Rudolph, and Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Torrance Stuart's name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Suite 360, Santa Monica, CA 90401-1353, www.pcf.org.
Mr. Stuart will repose 5-8 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, 2381 New Hackensack Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Final visitation 9-11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, and Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. at the church. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020