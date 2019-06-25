|
Tracalea Johns
Pine Plains, NY - Tracalea Johns, 75, went home to the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the ArchCare @ Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY after her long battle against lung cancer.
She was born on October 1, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of Graham and Ida (Smith) Vossler.
Lea was employed as a custodian for the Pine Plains Central School District for around five years.
Lea enjoyed crocheting and sewing, playing board and card games.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved spoiling her Grandchildren.
On October 13, 1962 in Chatham, NY she married the love of her life Thomas W. Johns, Sr. who went home to the Lord on April 7, 2015.
Lea is survived by her three Sons, Thomas Jr. of Pine Plains, NY, Brian of Hackettstown, NJ and Dennis of Rome, NY; four Grandchildren, Katrina, Kara, Jennifer and Mason; two Great Grandchildren, Mia and Bryan; and her Brother Skippy of Lakeland, Florida.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, NY on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with Pastor William Mayhew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in honor of Lea can be made to the Pine Plains Rescue Squad, PO Box 100, Pine Plains, NY 12567.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019