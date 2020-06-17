Tracy L. Cronk
Wappingers Falls - Tracy (48) was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and passed away on June 16, 2020.
Tracy was a lifelong resident of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. She is survived by parents, Georgiana Cronk and Edwin Cronk, her companion of 14 years, Nestor Alfaro, Daughters, Mercedes Morton, Tanya Morton, Gabriella Alfaro, Sisters, Debbie Cronk, Kim Ciachin, Jennifer Albertson and many more loved ones.
Tracy had a loving spirit and kind heart. She was devoted to her children.
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.