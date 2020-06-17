Tracy L. Cronk
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy L. Cronk

Wappingers Falls - Tracy (48) was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and passed away on June 16, 2020.

Tracy was a lifelong resident of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. She is survived by parents, Georgiana Cronk and Edwin Cronk, her companion of 14 years, Nestor Alfaro, Daughters, Mercedes Morton, Tanya Morton, Gabriella Alfaro, Sisters, Debbie Cronk, Kim Ciachin, Jennifer Albertson and many more loved ones.

Tracy had a loving spirit and kind heart. She was devoted to her children.

Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved