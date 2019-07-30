Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
342 South Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Trevor J. Sonnenberg


2005 - 2019
Trevor J. Sonnenberg Obituary
Trevor J. Sonnenberg

Pleasant Valley - Trevor John Sonnenberg, 14, of Pleasant Valley, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Glens Falls.

Born in Poughkeepsie on January 4, 2005, he was the son of Paul J. and Janeen Sonnenberg. His parents survive in Pleasant Valley.

Trevor was entering the ninth grade at Arlington High School this fall. He loved riding Motocross and watching Motocross with his dad and brother, Tyler; his favorite riders were James Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Joey Savatgy. He played soccer in the Pleasant Valley Rec. League, and enjoyed watching his favorite German soccer team, Bayern Munich. He also loved playing video games and watching football (his favorite team was the Los Angeles Rams).

Trevor loved spending time with his mom and family going to the ocean, amusement parks (especially Lake Compounce), and watching scary movies!

A sweet angel, he was a funny, kind, caring, sensitive boy who would do anything for his family and friends. Trevor's memory will live on forever.

Survivors include his brother (whom he looked up to and was inseparable from), Tyler James Sonnenberg, and baby sister (whom he loved and adored and affectionately referred to as 'monkey'), Trista Lee Sonnenberg, both at home in Pleasant Valley; paternal grandparents, Frank and Ursula Sonnenberg, of Poughkeepsie; maternal grandfather, Homer 'Butch' Markle Jr., of Hyde Park; and maternal great-grandparents, Joan and August 'Bud' Oetjen, of Hyde Park.

Aunts and uncles include Jamie Day of Hyde Park, Diane Mench of Hopewell Junction, Teri Sonnenberg of Fishkill, Susan Sonnenberg and Jeff Bonnano of Wappingers, Debra and Chris Cosgrave of Odessa, FL, Duane and Becky Oetjen of Hyde Park, Penny and Phil Simmons of Philmont, NY, and Kevin Odell.

Trevor is also survived by cousins, Andy, Ria, Karl, Emily, Jen, Franki, Jeff 'Heffe', Brianna, and Braidan.

He cherished the friendships of Niet, Sam, Alex, Jason, Ethan, and Gustavo. Trevor will never forget them, and his memory will live on in them forever.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Kristine Lee Oetjen in 2009; maternal great-great-grandmother, Dorothy Joyce in 2009; and two uncles, Michael E. Day in 2016, and Steve Mench in 2018.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 PM, Wednesday, July 31st at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services and entombment will be at 10 AM, Thursday, August 1st at the Community Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Ave., Poughkeepsie. Fr. Chuck Kramer will officiate.

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 30, 2019
