McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
602 Beekman Road
Hopewell Junction, NY
Fishkill - Troy Joseph Bera, 22, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2019.

Born on June 5, 1996, he was the son of Douglas Bera and Regina DiDonato. Troy was a 2014 graduate of John Jay High School. He loved skateboarding, snowboarding and bowling.

Troy is survived by his father, Douglas Bera of Fishkill; his mother, Regina DiDonato and her companion Dave Ferland of LaGrangeville; his sister, Chelsea Bera; his grandmother, Marilyn Kuruz; his aunts and uncles, Scott Bera, Joseph DiDonato, Mary Ann Carmichael and her husband Walter, and Stephanie DiDonato and her wife Cheri Capaci; and his cousins, Brandon, Connor and Spencer Bera, and Jeanine Hill.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's Inn. Please visit Troy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
