Twilah Larson

Lawrenceburg - Twilah Mae McAllister Larson, age 94, of Lawrenceburg, widow of George Larson, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, KY.



Mrs. Larson was born in Flushing, New York to the late Franklin and Grace Adams McAllister. She was a graduate of Flushing High School in New York City; formerly active in Home Bureau, Dutchess, New York; retired Postmaster of U.S. Postal Service in LaGrangeville, New York; and attended First Christian Church in Lawrenceburg.



Twilah is survived by her son, Robert Franklin Zwissler, Hudson, Florida; daughter, Darlene (Charles Gray) Urban, Salvisa; grandson, David Zwissler, St. Louis, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Robert Zwissler, both of Poughkeepsie, New York, Crystal Zwissler, Kingston, New York, Justin and Christian Dinono, both of Highland, New York.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Joseph Zwissler; two brothers, William and Junior McAllister; two grandchildren, Christa Ruth Zwissler and Kimberly Clara Dinono; and great-grandchild, Ryan Dinono.



A private service will be held at Gash Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jim Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Dutchess, New York.









