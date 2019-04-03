|
Udalee Agatha Morgan
Poughkeepsie - Phenomenal Woman of God, full of love, faith and endurance, graceful, intelligent, a leader, a servant, a mother, and wife of impeccable character and integrity. Udalee Agatha Morgan, Mother Morgan, Miss Ula, Mama was born on September 7, 1934 to Cyrus and Laurel Allen in Mt. Oliphant, Manchester, Jamaica. She was the fifth child of twenty-one for her parents. Udalee spent her earlier years in Manchester where she learned the art of sewing and became a seamstress, and a well sought after one too. While in Manchester she had three children Byron, Paulette, and Calvin. As a result of hardship Udalee reluctantly took a job as a housekeeper with the Watson family of Danvers Pen, St. Thomas which required her to relocate, this move would unfold a whole new chapter in her life.
While working as a housekeeper her talent for designing beautiful clothing could not be kept a secret as members of the community sought her out to create the latest fashion for all occasions. During this time she was also pursued by a handsome young man in the community who won her heart, Udalee had found love in the eyes of Stedcom Baltimore Morgan. She was totally smitten by his charm and, who wouldn't, after all he was not Just Stedcom but, 'Mr. Morgan' as she affectionately called him. The two were married on July 19, 1964 and to this union produced three children, Annie Mae, Dwight, and Janet. The couple settled in Danvers Pen where they became established and active members of the community.
In 1969 Udalee established another relationship, this time with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and became a member of the Church of God of Prophecy at Danvers Pen. She was a faithful member of her church who never missed an opportunity to worship and serve. She was a bible scholar who enjoyed singing, and had to get a new Banner Hymn any time the one she had was worn. She was fiercely dedicated to the Lord, to her husband and her children. She was the rock of her family and was especially close to her sisters, Gloria, June, Cherry, and Pauline who regarded her as the 'quiet one' from whom they could get sound advice.
Udalee left Danvers Pen in 1986 to join her husband in Highland, NY. After a few years the couple moved to Poughkeepsie, where Udalee once again found a Church of God of Prophecy just steps from her door. The discovery played a huge part in the decision to purchase the home. Mother Morgan loved her church, her pastor, and church family. She would spend hours on the phone praying with the other mothers of the church, namely Mother Johnson, Mother Park and Mother Gayle. She was a fantastic cook and hosted many barbeques and dinners in her home. She opened her home for bible studies, and prayer meetings even after working the night shift at Valley Vista, by the end of which she would be falling asleep but could not turn down an opportunity to pray and fellowship with the brethren.
Udalee worked as a CNA at Valley Vista in Highland, NY for over 15 years after which she retired and spent her time traveling back and forth to Jamaica. She returned from her final trip to Jamaica in May of 2018 and was overjoyed to be back with her family and friends. However, her health began to deteriorate which led to multiple hospitalizations, Dialysis, and other treatments. Mother Morgan was unable to live at home due to her illness and resided at the Pines at Poughkeepsie for the last months of her life. She enjoyed the many visits from her pastor and church family, her sisters, Gloria and June, as well as other friends. She was known as the resident who always had visitors in her room. Mother Morgan died peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She has left to mourn children, Byron Green, Paulette Wright, Calvin Wright, Dwight Morgan, and Janet Chambers, eight grandchildren including Otis, Elvis, and Carrington, nine great-grandchildren, ten siblings including Novlette Allen-Herring (June), Gloria Boykin, and Pauline Allen, grandniece and caretaker, Bridgette Crosdale-Brown, dear friend, Mother Joyce Johnson as well as a host of other family members and friends. We will remember mama for her quiet strength, infectious smile, giving spirit, and steadfastness in the Lord. Mama we will always love you!
In addition to her parents, Udalee is predeceased by her husband, Stedcom Morgan.
Mrs. Morgan will repose 6:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Redeemed Christian Fellowship COGOP, 100 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Final visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019. Home Going Celebration 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 3, 2019