Un Suk Broas
Poughkeepsie - Un Suk Broas, a resident of the town of Poughkeepsie for 42 years, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY and was cremated at Ferncliff Crematory in Hartsdale, NY. She was born in South Korea on March 25, 1941. Unsuk Broas married Donald Broas of Hyde Park, NY in 1966 and later separated after 16 years. Donald predeceased her on July 27, 2010. Kim, as everyone knew her, was undergoing treatment for a recent diagnosis of Leukemia. Fortunately, she did not have to face a long struggle with treatment. Kim is survived by three daughters, Mary Latham of Poughkeepsie, Sandra Broas Sirchia (husband Anthony Sirchia) of Bedford, NY and Donna Broas of Poughkeepsie. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Manus Latham 14, Gaetano Sirchia 11 and Julia Sirchia 7. Everyone that knew her can attest to her green thumb, even at 78 years old, she was still seen gardening outside her home. She found immense pride and pleasure working in her gorgeous flower garden and her vast vegetable garden. Her other favorite places to be was on a stool in front of a slot machine or at the end of a fishing pole. Kim also found joy in cooking for others and often dropped in on friends with tupperware full of food. Mom was a single, immigrant mother that bestowed a work ethic on her girls that we will forever be grateful for. She was a hard worker and never allowed anything or anyone impede on her goals. Kim worked at West Point in the mess hall and later had her own Korean food and video business that enabled her to put her daughters through college. She was a huge personality that was felt by everyone who came into contact with her. It seemed everyone throughout Dutchess County knew Kim Broas and whichever way they felt about her, her passing will certainly be felt. Mom, we hope you are planting your finest garden wherever you are and have found peace. Please join us for a memorial to honor Kim Broas on Tuesday, November 19 at Cosimo's Restaurant at 120 Delafield St., Poughkeepsie between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019