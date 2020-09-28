1/1
Ursula E. Sonnenberg
1939 - 2020
Ursula E. Sonnenberg

Poughkeepsie - Ursula Elizabeth Sonnenberg, 80, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Vassar Brother's Medical Center in Poughkeepsie with her family by her side.

Born in Sharon, Connecticut, on October 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Schuler Maier.

Ursula was a graduate of the former Krissler Business Institute in Poughkeepsie. After raising a family, she worked as a secretary at Dutchess County BOCES for several years until her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park.

In her younger years, she actively raised her family and enjoyed riding her motorcycle along with her husband.

On April 18, 1959, she married Frank Sonnenberg. Her husband of 61 years survives at home.

She is also survived by five children, Diane Mench of Hopewell Junction, Teri Odell of Fishkill, Susan Bonanno and husband, Jeff, of Wappingers Falls, Debra Cosgrave and husband, Christopher, of Odessa, FL, and Paul Sonnenberg of Pleasant Valley; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Simon) Spence, Franki and Jeffrey Bonanno, and Tyler Sonnenberg; brother, Richard Maier; sister, Tillie Incorvaia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two grandsons, Justin Bonanno and Trevor Sonnenberg.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

The Sonnenberg family respectfully request memorial donations to Sparrow's Nest, 946 Rte. 376, Suite 7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (www.sparrowsnestcharity.org), or, the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org).

Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
