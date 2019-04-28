|
Ursula Henderson
BEACON - Ursula Else Henderson, 79, a resident of Beacon since 1961, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Rosary Hill Home.
Born on August 2, 1939 near Hamburg, Germany, Ursula was the daughter of Kurt and Hertha Grutzmacher-Polte. Ursula was predeceased by her loving husband' William J. Henderson (1999); and her beloved sons' Joseph W. Henderson (1981) and Thomas M. Henderson (2017).
She is survived by her son William K. Henderson and daughter-in-law Michelle Waldron-Henderson; grandchildren Emma C. Henderson, Joseph Henderson and Michael Brand; great-grandchildren Grayson & Jayden Henderson, and Noah Brand; her brother Wolfgang Polte and his wife Beatrice; and her niece and nephew, Patricia and Alexander.
Through the years, everyone came to know Ursula as "Omi." She greeted all with a warm smile and loved sharing stories of her childhood memories and life experiences. She was an avid book reader, bird watcher and gardener, but her favorite times were those spent with her family, especially her granddaughter Emma. Getting to enjoy the many milestones, family vacations and get-togethers with extended family (Todd, Chris, Madi, Lily, Grammy & Poppy) brought her great joy and happiness.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Ursula's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 28, 2019