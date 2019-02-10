Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
221 East Lake Blvd
Mahopac, NY
View Map
Resources
USCG Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski

HOMER, ALASKA - HOMER, ALASKA - US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Michael Louis Kozloski, 35, died on January 31, 2019 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska after being fatally injured in a crane accident. He previously lived in Mahopac, New York and Fishkill, New York.



Michael was born on March 27, 1983 in Mount Kisco, New York. He was a 2001 graduate of Mahopac High School where has was on the football team. He had served over 17 years in the US Coast Guard, and was most recently assigned to the Cutter Hickory in Homer, Alaska since June 2017.



Michael is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Brienne Kozloski of Homer, Alaska; his four young children, Madeline, Bayleigh, Cassidy, and Michael Kozloski, all of Homer, Alaska; his father and stepmother, Michael and Jean Kozloski of Hopewell Junction, New York; his mother, Patricia Kozloski-Fries of Bronxville, New York; his siblings, Alexis Cross and her husband Jason of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Austin Fries of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Matthew Kozloski of Poughkeepsie, New York; Daniel Kozloski and his wife Adrienne of Hopewell Junction, New York, and William Kozloski of Hopewell Junction, New York; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Kathleen Coleman and family; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Michael will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and shipmate whose humble and kind demeanor was evident to anyone who spent time with him.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13th and Thursday, February 14th from 5 - 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 15th at 11:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 221 East Lake Blvd., Mahopac New York followed by military honors conducted by the US Coast Guard.



Donations may be made to a Go Fund Me account that has been set up for his family (https://www.gofundme.com/michael-kozloski-memorial-fund or the Greater Alaska Chapter of Chief Petty Officers Association (https://www.facebook.com/uscg.greateralaskachapterCPOA/; Please enter Michael's name in the comment field). Please visit Michael's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
