|
|
Valerie Blake
Poughquag - Valerie N. Blake, 67, a longtime area resident and previously of the Bronx, died on November 4, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on November 17, 1951 in the Bronx, Valerie was the daughter of William and Judith (Colletti) Hoert.
Valerie was the office manager for Stenger, Roberts, Davis and Diamond in Wappingers Falls and was well known in the community.
Valerie is survived by her children, Nicole Peterson (Mark Mead) of Hopewell Junction, Anthony Blake (Jen Murphy) of Wappingers Falls, and Adam Blake and his wife, Laurie of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Melanie, Alex, Ryan, Nathan, Cameron, Donovan and Christian; her brother, Gary Hoert and his wife Lillian of Wappingers Falls; and her lifelong friend, Goldie DeLuca and her children, Robin Cable and her husband Tracy, Kathy Bucey and her husband Michael, and Kelly Traver; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Valerie was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Hoert.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Friday at 11am at St. Denis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Valerie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019