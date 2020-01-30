|
Valerie O. Hinkley
Poughkeepsie - Valerie O. Hinkley died peacefully at her home in Poughkeepsie on January 24, 2020. Valerie was born in Arlington, VT on June 15, 1932, the youngest of John and Ilsa Ouhl's five children. Her two brothers, Howard and Calvin, and two sisters, Muriel and Ellen, all predeceased her.
Valerie was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, David R. Hinkley of Poughkeepsie, who she married on July 18, 1951. She is survived by her son David M. Hinkley of Hoboken, NJ, her son Patrick J. Hinkley and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Hinkley of Poughkeepsie, granddaughter Jean Hinkley of Poughkeepsie, and several nieces and nephews.
Valerie attended the University of Vermont in Burlington and was employed by the Dutchess County Mental Health Department for more than twenty years.
Her wide variety of interests included voracious reading, book club memberships, supporting animal rights, caring for her much-loved dogs, and gardening. She was a past President of the Junior League of Poughkeepsie, and member of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, the Dutchess Golf Club, and the Winnisook Club of Oliverea, NY. Valerie was active in many service organizations including the Vassar Brothers Hospital Auxiliary and the Community Children's Theater of Dutchess County.
Respecting Valerie's wishes a private committal service will be held at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery at the family's convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020