1/1
Venerando "Randy" Velilla III
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Venerando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Venerando "Randy" Velilla III

Wappingers Falls - Venerando "Randy" Velilla III, 37, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home in Wappingers Falls.

Randy was born in Fayetteville, NC on April 7, 1983. For many years, he worked as a painter for Picasso Painting & Contracting in Wappingers Falls.

He is survived by his mother, Darlene (Istvan) Joyce; his father, Venerando Velilla, Jr.; his son, Jordan Velilla; his daughter, Willow Velilla; his siblings, Lissette Velilla, Sally Velilla, Rosie Velilla, and John Joyce; his former wife and the mother of his children, Brittanie Lanberg; and many other loving relatives including his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Ave., Beacon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit Randy's family by visiting https://gf.me/u/yg9tq8

For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved