Venerando "Randy" Velilla III
Wappingers Falls - Venerando "Randy" Velilla III, 37, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home in Wappingers Falls.
Randy was born in Fayetteville, NC on April 7, 1983. For many years, he worked as a painter for Picasso Painting & Contracting in Wappingers Falls.
He is survived by his mother, Darlene (Istvan) Joyce; his father, Venerando Velilla, Jr.; his son, Jordan Velilla; his daughter, Willow Velilla; his siblings, Lissette Velilla, Sally Velilla, Rosie Velilla, and John Joyce; his former wife and the mother of his children, Brittanie Lanberg; and many other loving relatives including his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Ave., Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit Randy's family by visiting https://gf.me/u/yg9tq8
For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com