Venus Sarmiento
Hyde Park - Venus Sarmiento, a faith-filled, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, age 90, of Hyde Park, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY
Born on September 21, 1929, in Tayug, Pangasinan, Philippines, she was the daughter of Hermogenes and Juana de la Vega Buccat. On June 28, 1958, in La Union, San Juan, Philippines, she married Ruperto Sarmiento. Her beloved husband of 61 years survives at home. In 1968 they immigrated to the United States.
Venus taught 5th grade Home Economics in the Philippines. She loved gardening, cooking Filipino foods for family & friends, especially empanadas. She was a gentle, kind, and loving woman and very proud of her family and Filipino heritage.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Ruperto, son and daughter-in-law, Ruperto (Gerry) & Marie Sarmiento, Jr.; daughter, Rovena Fanitzi; son and daughter-in-law - Arjay & Dr. Stacey Sarmiento, Rochester, NY; sisters, Virginia Buccat and Violetta Areola, grandsons, Alan, Nicholas, and Patrick Fanitzi; granddaughter, Abbey Sarmiento, as well as nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Alfredo, Jose, Perla, Armando, and Bella de la Vega Buccat; and her son-in-law, James Fanitzi.
Due to current health restrictions, Venus will be buried quietly in the family plot at Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020