Vera B. Kennedy
Poughkeepsie, New York - Vera B. Kennedy, 92 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Renaissance Nursing Center in Staatsburg, NY. Vera was born on March 28, 1928 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Leslie and Sadie Plog Norton. She married John (Jack) W. Kennedy on July 24, 1949 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her on February 14, 1997.

A local resident all her life, she was a graduate of Arlington High School. Vera was a real estate broker with Lavery Real Estate. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Club 60 and the Town of Poughkeepsie Seniors. Vera loved to dance and knit. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved traveling and going on trips to the Casinos.

Survivors include her son John Kennedy of Florida, loving companion Ray Merritt, grandchildren Krystal Gallagher, Amber Newman, Megan Plapp, Sean Kennedy, great grandchildren Aidan, Keegan and Declan Gallagher, Rourke Newman, Jacob and Haley Robinson and CJ Plapp.

Calling hours will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with Funeral Services at 2:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
