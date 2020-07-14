Vera J. Wilson
Beacon, NY - Vera J. Wilson, 92, passed away peacefully at North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center in Mohegan Lake, NY on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born in Brockway, NY on March 27, 1928 daughter of the late Rubin & Stella (Vaughn) Lassiter. She was predeceased by her sister and 4 brothers: Grace L. Sims, Louis Lassiter Sr., Rufus Lassiter, Raymond E. Lassiter and Benjamin Lassiter. Vera attended Beacon City Schools. She was employed by N.Y. Rubber Company, Sonotone Chemical and retired from IBM Corp. in East Fishkill, NY.
Vera is survived by her three sons: Anthony (Patricia) Lassiter, Philip Lassiter, Terry (Faika) Wilson; and her several beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, Vassar Hospital and North Westchester Restorative Therapy/Nursing Center for the great care given to Vera.
Her Family & Friends will gather to remember Vera on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service will be offered at 11AM followed by inurnment at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum, Fishkill, NY. In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19 and in accordance with N.Y.S Regulations & Guidelines, social distancing is required, capacity is limited, and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to be made in Vera's name to the Albany Medical Transplant Unit, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; to offer a message of condolence, donation or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com