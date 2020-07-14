1/1
Vera J. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera J. Wilson

Beacon, NY - Vera J. Wilson, 92, passed away peacefully at North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center in Mohegan Lake, NY on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Born in Brockway, NY on March 27, 1928 daughter of the late Rubin & Stella (Vaughn) Lassiter. She was predeceased by her sister and 4 brothers: Grace L. Sims, Louis Lassiter Sr., Rufus Lassiter, Raymond E. Lassiter and Benjamin Lassiter. Vera attended Beacon City Schools. She was employed by N.Y. Rubber Company, Sonotone Chemical and retired from IBM Corp. in East Fishkill, NY.

Vera is survived by her three sons: Anthony (Patricia) Lassiter, Philip Lassiter, Terry (Faika) Wilson; and her several beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, Vassar Hospital and North Westchester Restorative Therapy/Nursing Center for the great care given to Vera.

Her Family & Friends will gather to remember Vera on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service will be offered at 11AM followed by inurnment at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum, Fishkill, NY. In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19 and in accordance with N.Y.S Regulations & Guidelines, social distancing is required, capacity is limited, and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to be made in Vera's name to the Albany Medical Transplant Unit, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; to offer a message of condolence, donation or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Libby Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved