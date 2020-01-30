|
Vera M. Harris
Poughkeepsie - Vera M. Harris, 93, former long-time resident of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020.
Vera was born in Poughkeepsie on September 8, 1926.
Vera was predeceased by her husband, George L. Harris, Jr. and 7 of her 8 siblings.
She is survived by her 4 children; Judith Trahan; Alan Harris; Gregory Harris; and Debra Harrison; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and life-long friends.
Vera lived through the Great Depression; World War 2; the moon landings; the fall of the Berlin Wall and the rest of the world's tumult during her 93 years. She was witness to the advent of television; jet plane travel; and the internet.
She raised and/or was "Mom" to her kids; our kids; other people's kids; and complete strangers.
She was Mother Teresa; Rosie the Riveter; St. Francis; and everyone's Mom all in one.
Her 75th and 90th birthday gatherings were well attended and the outpouring of love and affection for her was inspirational.
Her home, humble as it may have been, was open to all. Many sought shelter and comfort there over the years, including many stray animals.
She never did win the lottery but she was Top Gun in Bingo for decades and won the prize that matters most in life - she was loved, admired and respected by everyone that had the good fortune to run across her in their lifetime.
There will be no calling hours and services will be private for the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020