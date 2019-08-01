Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Shenandoah Farm
Verne Wright Jackson Obituary
Verne Wright Jackson

EAST FISHKILL - Verne Wright Jackson, 87, of Hopewell Junction, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Verne was born in Beacon, New York on May 22, 1932 to the late Wright and Edythe Ketcham Jackson and was a lifelong resident of the Town of East Fishkill, New York.

Verne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Ossenkop Jackson; sons William Jackson (Mary), Daniel Jackson (Lisa), Thomas Jackson (Nancy), and John Jackson (Heather); daughter Jenny Jackson Howell (Jeff); 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister; Dorothea Jackson Loos; a sister-in-law; Loretta Jackson; and nieces and nephews.

Verne was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Jackson; daughter-in-law Joann Bate Jackson; and infant grandchildren Jonathan and Kate Jackson.

Verne's love and commitment to his community were evident through his lifetime. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Shenandoah, serving at times as a deacon and as trustee. He also served as president of the Shenandoah Rural Cemetery.

He was co-owner, with his brother Wayne, of the Shenandoah Dairy Farm, and the Shenandoah Gravel Corporation. Verne was also co-founder of Hudson Valley Fresh, LLC. Other areas of service connected to the agriculture industry included Dutchess County Dairy Committee, Dutchess County Extension Services, Eastern Milk producers delegate, Dairy Farmers of America delegate, Dutchess County Farm Bureau, and the New York State Farm Bureau.

Verne had deep roots in the Town of East Fishkill and Dutchess County. He served on the Central Hudson Consumer Advisory Board, the board of the East Fishkill Historical Society, the East Fishkill Planning Board, and also served on the Mid-Hudson Savings Bank of Fishkill Board of Directors. One of his greatest areas of service was through the East Fishkill Fire District. Verne was a life member (50+ years) of the Wiccopee Fire Company, and was instrumental in leading the vision of expanded coverage through the creation of Sub-Station 4. Verne also served as EFFD Fire Commissioner from 1991-2000.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 7-9pm, and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Members of the East Fishkill Fire District will conduct a firematic service on Sunday at 8pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10am at the Shenandoah Farm. Private interment will be in the Shenandoah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Verne Jackson may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, 512 Shenandoah Road, Hopewell Junction, NY, 12533. Please visit Verne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
