Vernon Keesler
Millerton/hudson - Hudson - Vernon Keesler, 91, a ten year resident of Hudson, NY and former resident of Millerton, NY for over sixty seven years died peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. Mr. Keesler worked as a truck driver for eighteen years and also worked for the Town of North East Highway Department for twenty years, retiring on January 5, 1990.
Born October 1, 1927 in Barrytown, NY he was the son of the late Alva B. and Marguerite (A'Barail) Keesler. He graduated in 1945 from Pine Plains High School and served his country in the United States Army Signal Corps. from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. Vernon married Louise Canavari on October 8, 1966 in Copake, NY. Mrs. Keesler died February 10, 1998. Mr. Keesler was a life member of the Millerton Fire Company and the Millerton American Legion Post 178. He served four years on the Village of Millerton Board of Appeals and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Mr. Keesler is survived by his son, Michael Keesler of Hudson, his longtime loving companion, Marion Leffingwell, five grandchildren, a brother, Alva Keesler of Tuscon, AZ, two step daughters and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Wanda Roberts of Amenia, NY.
Graveside services and burial with standard military honors will take place at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton at 12pm on Friday, July 26, 2019. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546 or Millerton American Legion Post 178, 155 Route 44, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
