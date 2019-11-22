|
|
Veronica B. Parkton
Veronica B. (nee Janendo) Parkton of Southampton Estates in Southampton, Pa formally of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late LeRoy E. Parkton.
Veronica was the ninth sibling in a family of ten, born to Andrew H. and Veronica Rose (Plavcan) Janendo. She was named after her mother so she used Betty as her name all her life. Born on August 23, 1928 at St. Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY, she attended Ellsworth School and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School class of 1946. Betty also attended some classes at Dutchess Community College.
Veronica was employed in the Art Department of Western Printing Company in Poughkeepsie for 12 years, while her children attended School. Betty was also a receptionist for Dr. Jacobson and a secretary for the Wappinger Medical Group until her retirement. On May 2, 1948 she married her High School sweetheart LeRoy in St, Mary's Church. In May of 2018, they celebrated their 70th anniversary.
Betty and LeRoy enjoyed taking cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, Alaska, and Hawaii to celebrate wedding anniversaries. One of Betty's highlights of her life was being a mentor to Children who had problems reading In Ocala (FLA) Middle School and helping them through her guidance to graduate to the next grade.
Veronica is survived by her son William (Nancy) Parkton of Warrington, PA and a daughter Joyce (Tony) Caparco of S. Dayton, NY.
Betty was proud "Nana" to her four grandchildren, Laura (Shawnna) Sorenson of Warminster, Jonathan (Deanna) Parkton of Conchohocken, Nicholas (Jamie) Caparco and Jeffery (Jessi) Caparco of Dayton, NY. They were the light of her eye and loved her long awaited eight great grandchildren.
Veronica was preceded in death by four brothers, John, George, Andrew and Frank Janendo and five sisters Mary Funk, Helen Lillis, Anna, Irene McCrief and Agnes Hauver.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family on Saturday, November 30th after 10am in Southampton Estates Community room and to attend the Prayer Service at 10:45 dedicated to both Veronica and LeRoy. Interment will take place in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 18, 2020 in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Veronica's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St #3110, Philadelphia, PA 19104. To share online condolences please visit the fuenal home website, www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019