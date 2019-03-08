Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Clinton Corners -

Veronica E. Barron (Ronnie, Mama B), 75, a long time resident of Clinton Corners, NY, and a former resident of New York City, passed away Tuesday March 6, 2019. Born October 14, 1943 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Martin J. McDonnell and Catherine (McGrath) McDonnell.

She was a teacher's aid at BOCES for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren including trips to Maine and the Adirondacks. She was also a member of the local chapter of the Red Hats (The Dazzling Dames).

On September 11th, 1965, she married Lawrence W. Barron (Billy) at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in New York, NY. She is survived by her three children: Catherine T. Barron Esq., Christine E. Barron, MD, Lawrence J. Barron Esq., their spouses and 12 grandchildren, as well as two siblings, Martin J. McDonnell Jr (Bronx) and Terry O'Sullivan (Clinton Corners), and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence W. Barron and her brother James T. McDonell. Calling hours are 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home 1605 Main Street Pleasant Valley, NY. Services will take place at Noon on Monday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Veronica Barron can be made to Lawrence A. Aubin Sr. Child Protection Center at Rhode Island Hospital, 593 Eddy Street, Potter Building 005, Providence, RI 02903. Internment will be at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. To sign the online guest book or for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
