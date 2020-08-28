1/
Veronica Lynn Freeman
1973 - 2020
Veronica Lynn Freeman

Veronica Lynn Freeman passed away at Phelps Hospital in Tarrytown at the age of 47. She was born on June 8, 1973, the daughter of Bertha Mae (Mosher) and Donald Woodin.

She was a graduate of John Jay High School, received her B.S. Degree from Monmouth College and her Masters Degree in teaching from Mount Saint Mary College. She worked in the City of Poughkeepsie School District and the Wappingers Central School District, and loved the children she taught. Veronica was a loving and involved mom, always busy taking her children to all of their activities.

She was a communicant of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Wappingers Falls where she met her loving Church family.

Veronica leaves to mourn her passing, her husband and friend, Dwayne Freeman and their children, Andrew Woodin, Aiyana Freeman and Abigail Freeman, who loved her dearly. She is also survived by a sister, Pam Campbell (Robert) of Saugerties; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Bertha and Donald Woodin; and a brother, Warren Cole.

She will be missed and fondly remembered by many.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
