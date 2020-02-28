|
|
Veronica McCombs
Poughkeepsie - Veronica McCombs, 91 a long time resident of Poughkeepsie, died Monday February 24, 2020 at the Thompson House Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
She was an avid supporter of age group swimming in the Poughkeepsie area, each of her five children competed for the Poughkeepsie YMCA, Poughkeepsie High School and Our Lady of Lourdes High School. She was also was a very good child care professional, having been a full time babysitter for many Poughkeepsie residents.
She was a member Of St. Mary's Church and Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie. Born on November 15, 1928 in Yonkers, New York, she was the daughter of John and Veronica Pidel.
In June of 1948, at the Nativity Church in Poughkeepsie she married Vincent McCombs, who predeceased her.
Surviving are three sons: Vincent J. McCombs, Jr. of Poughkeepsie, Gary John McCombs of Rhinebeck, Michael Patrick McCombs of Gilford, New Hampshire, Patricia Ann Brewer of Poughkeepsie, and Kathy Eagleton of Red Oaks Mill; and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 9:30-11AM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be at 11AM in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020