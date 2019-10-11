|
Victor C. Blair
Poughkeepsie - Victor C. Blair Jr., 78 of Poughkeepsie died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center after a decades long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born July 29, 1941 in Hudson, N.Y. , he was the son of the late Victor C. Blair, Sr. and Perline Schrader Blair of Hyde Park, N.Y.
After graduating from F.D. Roosevelt High School in 1959, Mr. Blair proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963-1967.
Later, he worked as an airplane mechanic for the Boeing Corporation.
Mr. Blair retired from IBM, East Fishkill, and also worked for many years at both Hoe-Bowl and Mardi Bob Bowling Centers. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing tennis.
On October 14, 1967 he married the former Allison Baitinger who survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Duane G. (Dewey) Blair and his wife, Joanna of Hopewell Junction, and several nieces and nephews.
A period of visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th at Sweet's Funeral Home , Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral Services and military honors will follow at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Fr. Chuck Kramer will officiate.
In keeping with the family's wishes, burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
The Blair family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Dutchess County SPCA 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, N.Y. 12538 (www.dcspca.org).
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019