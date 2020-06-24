Victor J. Silvestri
Seabrook TX - Scientist and Artist Victor Joseph Silvestri died suddenly on Wednesday June 10, 2020 of heart failure.
He was born in Wappingers Falls, NY on March 20, 1930 to the late Carmine Antonio and Filomena Tontodonati Silvestri both of whom came through Ellis Island from the Abruzzo region of Italy.
Victor (Vic) was a graduate of Wappingers Central School and Alfred University in Alfred NY.He was Army active duty from 1954 to 1956 followed by a stint in the Army reserve culminating with an honorable discharge in 1962.
On October 20, 1956 in St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, NY he married the former Jane Cheetham who died in 2007. Vic was employed as a Research Chemist with IBM in facilities located in Poughkeepsie NY, Yorktown Heights NY and Fishkill NY for 36 years.At IBM he had the opportunity to be a key contributor to the emerging semiconductor industry and along the way was credited with 27 patents.He lived a majority of his life in Dutchess County but spent 21 years in Mt. Kisco NY, returning to Dutchess County in 1982. After his wife's death he moved to Seabrook, Texas in 2008 near his oldest son and daughter in-law and 4 of his grandchildren where he lived until his death.
Vic was an accomplished artist creating hundreds of paintings and many unique sculptures.He really enjoyed vacationing in Lake George, NY and spent most of his post retirement summers at his cabin in Lake George.
Vic is survived by three sons and daughter-in-laws: Raymond and his wife Sharon of Seabrook, Texas, Thomas and his wife Brigit of Hull, Massachusetts, and James and his wife Lisa of Seekonk, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren Stephen, Brian, Dylan, Michael, Troy and Lauren Silvestri and Allison Chapman (husband Stephen).Vic is also survived by nieces, Carol Ann Broadwell (husband Gary), Linda Dickerson Hartsock, Susan Posner and Judy Allen; nephew George Silvestri and several grand nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife Jane, daughter Victoria, brothers Frank, Fiore, Alfonso George and sister Viola Delaney and niece Marilyn Fiore.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 29 from 9-10 am at the Delehanty Funeral Home, 64 East Main, Wappingers Falls, NY. A private memorial will then be held, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls, NY. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.comDonations in lieu of flowers can be made in his memory to: The Hyde Collection (hydecollection.org).
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.