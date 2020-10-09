Victor W. KesslerHyde Park - Victor Kessler, 53, of Hyde Park, N.Y. died suddenly on October 7, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving brothers, Guy and Gary. Victor was a long time resident of Poughkeepsie, he was born on March 30, 1967, where he attended and graduated Poughkeepsie City Schools. Victor was employed by I.B.M. for 20 years and was working for Koshi Manufacturer at the time of his death.Victor loved life and had a smile that you would never forget, he was an avid fishermen, enjoyed playing golf, bowling and loved playing the game of horseshoes that he never lost. Victor was a Yankees fan and also a fan of the Buffalo Bills where he never missed a game. His favorite pasttime was having Bar B Ques for neighbors, family, and friends. Victor was quick to always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Victor will always be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and great uncle.Victor was predeceased by his mother Catherine Kessler and father Robert Kessler. Three brothers also were predeceased, Robert Kessler, Jr; John Kessler and Michael Kessler. Victor is survived by his sister and brother in law; Gale and Charles Wilkinson of Elizaville, his two brothers Guy and Gary Kessler of Hyde Park. He is also survived by his niece Marisa Wilkinson of Poughkeepsie and nephews Christopher Guy Kessler of Clifton Park, Shawn Kessler of Red Hook and Robert Kessler of Hyde Park. Victor is also survived by several great nephews and a great niece.A memorial gathering for family and friends will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street Poughkeepsie, N.Y. In observance of the NYS guidelines, we will be limiting visitors in the building at one time. Acceptable face coverings will be required upon entering the building. Victor will be laid to rest following the services at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.