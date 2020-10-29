Victoria Bianchini
POUGHKEEPSIE -
Victoria T. Bianchini, 95 of Poughkeepsie passed away on October 24, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation at River Valley.
Born on July 13, 1925 in NYC, she was the daughter of Dominic and Antoinette Ciccone.
On October 22, 1950, Victoria married Nicholas J. Bianchini, a World War 2 US Navy veteran. They raised five children in Bayside, Queens. Mr. Bianchini predeceased her on July 25, 2001.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony and Nicholas; her daughters, Anne Marie and Victoria; her grandchildren, Paul, Anna, Katie, Marc Anthony and Genevieve; and her great grandson Aidan.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Anette.
Victoria loved her children, grandchildren and family and will be greatly missed. She will also miss her friends at Castle Court and will be first in line for bingo in heaven.
Victoria will be laid to rest next to her husband in Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY on November 6, 2020 at Noon.
For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
