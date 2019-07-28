|
|
Victoria DeVizio
Poughkeepsie - Victoria K. DeVizio, 82, an area resident since 1973 and formerly of the Bronx, died on July 26, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.
Born on December 17, 1936 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Vincent and Antoinette (Gottuso) Perillo. Victoria had been employed by New York State at Greenhaven Correctional Facility. She was a parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church. She was a member of the Catholic Widows and Widowers and loved spending time with her friends there. She also enjoyed traveling to New Mexico.
Victoria was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. DeVizio; and her brother, Anthony Perillo. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard and Corinne DeVizio of Poughkeepsie, Steven and Ariane DeVizio of Wappingers Falls, Deanna DeVizio of Exeter, NH, and Scott DeVizio and Kim Fox of Rio Rancho, NM; her grandchildren, Stephen Milata and his fiancé Caroline Taber, Jason and Candace DeVizio, Eric DeVizio, Denee DeVizio, Evan DeVizio, Larissa Trudell, Juliena DeVizio, Richard DeVizio, and Christopher DeVizio; and her great-grandchildren, Jace, Hayden, and Carter.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 9:30-11:30am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 12pm at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Victoria's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019