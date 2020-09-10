1/1
Vincent A. Cappiello
1945 - 2020
Vincent A. Cappiello

Jacksonville, North Carolina - Vincent A. Cappiello, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at home in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He was born on December 12th, 1945 in Foggia, Italy to Michael and Maria (DeProspero) Cappiello.

He is survived by his wife Donna Cappiello (Mama D) of 23 years, who resides at home in Jacksonville, North Carolina, daughter Debra Cappiello, son Michael Cappiello and daughter-in-law Jamie Cappiello, daughter Marie Cappiello, grandchildren Brittney Sheldon, Justin Hosier, Michael Cappiello Jr., Joseph Hampton, Jaydyn Hampton, great-grandchildren Christian Whitaker and Se'anna Hosier, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew and many cousins.

He was a very hard working man and always made sure that his family was well taken care of. He worked for the City of Poughkeepsie Water Department for 25 years and retired in 2005, then moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina, where he wanted to spend the rest of his remaining life.

He loved going to the beach with his dogs and taking his boat out with family and friends. He was very proud of what he accomplished in his life, especially coming from a foreign country and not knowing the English language well at all.

We couldn't be any more prouder of him or thank him enough for what he did for Us. We are extremely honored to have called him Dad.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, New York.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Memories & Condolences
